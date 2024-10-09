Curious Events Day

This was actually taken back in August but it fits today's holiday. I have not yet figured out why my cell phone camera does this, but I have figured out the conditions that make it happen. Every time the "trumpet" appears there is a large and very strong solar flare coming from one of the corners of the picture. But only when it comes in at a certain angle- and I can't always replicate the conditions or angle. So it's still a curious event when it happens!



I have another meeting tonight, so I'll be back tomorrow to catch up with all your projects.