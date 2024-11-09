Visit an Art Museum Day

I really liked today's holiday prompt (The Chaos Never Dies) but wasn't really in a spot to capture that kind of chaos! However, I learned that today is also "Visit an Art Museum" Day and what do you know? I was at a museum today! While Bill's Old Bike Barn and Museum features more Americana than anything else, there is a certain amount of art that goes into producing all those posters, etc. This statue greats you as you pull into the parking lot. It's made from the gas tanks of lots of motorcycles. And yes, the weather vane does work.