Previous
Next
Visit an Art Museum Day by olivetreeann
Photo 4970

Visit an Art Museum Day

I really liked today's holiday prompt (The Chaos Never Dies) but wasn't really in a spot to capture that kind of chaos! However, I learned that today is also "Visit an Art Museum" Day and what do you know? I was at a museum today! While Bill's Old Bike Barn and Museum features more Americana than anything else, there is a certain amount of art that goes into producing all those posters, etc. This statue greats you as you pull into the parking lot. It's made from the gas tanks of lots of motorcycles. And yes, the weather vane does work.
9th November 2024 9th Nov 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1361% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diane ace
Neat statue! I like the processing, too.
November 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise