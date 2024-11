Blueberry Wine

One of the displays at Bill's Old Bike Barn and Museum is the actual dining room of a hotel that was torn down to make way for a newer more modern building. Bill was able to transport the entire dining room and bar- a masterpiece of carved wood and polished brass- to his museum before the building was demolished. This set was on display in a little niche at the side of the bar. It's not as elaborate as the rest of the room- which is probably why it caught my eye!