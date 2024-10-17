Sign up
Previous
Photo 4945
Woodsy Details
Details from my walk atop the Cliff Trail today. Two of these images are especially for Babs (although I'm sure she'll like the other two as well)!
17th October 2024
17th Oct 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
summerfield
ace
those shots make for stunning abstract images. aces!
October 18th, 2024
*lynn
ace
super textures and colors made a great collage
October 18th, 2024
katy
ace
wonderful patterns and colors Ann
October 18th, 2024
