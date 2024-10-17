A Hike on the Cliff Trail

Today I crossed off something on my "bucket list". Well, it's not as spectacular as some people's lists, but it's something I've wanted to do ever since Jeff said I probably wouldn't be able to do it.



The Cliff Trail runs along the top of a ridge that overlooks the Delaware River. To get there you must surmount a substantial climb upwards- which you can see in the first image above. The second two images are what you see once you get to the top- and today was a beautiful day to climb up there as some of the fall colors are now showing up more fully. In the middle shot you can see part of the rock outcropping that gives The Cliff Trail its name. The second to last shot shows you how steep the ascent/decent is with my friend Karen on the trail. And the last image is looking up the rock facing from the ground below where we were walking.



Once we got to the top (and I did a lot of huffing and puffing, as well as stopping for a moment or two to catch my breath to get there) I took a selfie and sent it to Jeff! And after some Tylenol for my achy muscles, I'll sleep really well tonight- all pleased as punch with myself for reaching my goal. (o:



I've been off 365 for a few days with photo club related stuff and a trip to an amazing musical yesterday. I'll be catching up over the weekend- thanks for your patience and continued support of my project!

