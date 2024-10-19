Previous
Cruisin' by olivetreeann
Photo 4948

Cruisin'

I looked out the door while I was manning the welcome table just in time to see this boat sailing down Courtland Street. I thought it fit this week's prompt for humor.
19th October 2024 19th Oct 24

Photo Details

