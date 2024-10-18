Previous
Photo 5038

The Lion and the Lamb

I went to a production at Sight and Sound Theater yesterday. It was a beautiful depiction about the life of Daniel with music, a 3-sided stage and amazing sets. This statue at the entrance outside and there were a lot of people taking pictures in front of it, so I opted for a side-view with a few less people to show you. It is an illustration of Isaiah 11:6 which looks forward to a time when even the most vulnerable animals will be able to dwell peacefully alongside their predators- such as the lion and the lamb.
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
katy ace
I think you were smart to get the statue from this perspective. It looks fabulous.
October 19th, 2024  
Allison Williams ace
Wonderful shot.
October 19th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Nice capture of the realistic looking statues.
October 19th, 2024  
