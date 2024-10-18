The Lion and the Lamb

I went to a production at Sight and Sound Theater yesterday. It was a beautiful depiction about the life of Daniel with music, a 3-sided stage and amazing sets. This statue at the entrance outside and there were a lot of people taking pictures in front of it, so I opted for a side-view with a few less people to show you. It is an illustration of Isaiah 11:6 which looks forward to a time when even the most vulnerable animals will be able to dwell peacefully alongside their predators- such as the lion and the lamb.