Photo 5036
Oodles of Noodles
Self explanatory (o:
Word of the day- oodles.
15th October 2024
15th Oct 24
1
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10239
photos
190
followers
199
following
1380% complete
5031
5032
5033
5034
5035
5036
5037
5038
4943
4944
5035
5036
4945
5037
4946
5038
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
15th October 2024 2:04pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
pasta
,
macaroni
,
oct24words
katy
ace
They look like they would be tasty
October 19th, 2024
