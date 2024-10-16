Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 5037
Country Comfort
I tried to capture a few of the barns we saw on our trip home from the bus. I loved the windmill on this one.
16th October 2024
16th Oct 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10245
photos
190
followers
199
following
1381% complete
View this month »
5034
5035
5036
5037
5038
5039
5040
5041
Latest from all albums
5037
5038
4947
5039
5040
4948
5041
4949
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
16th October 2024 2:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
barn
,
scenery
,
watercolor
,
windmill
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close