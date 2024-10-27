Previous
The Timeless Words of Abraham Lincoln by olivetreeann
Photo 5048

The Timeless Words of Abraham Lincoln

Before we went to Liberty State Park the other day, we took a slight detour into Lincoln Park to take in the amazing water fountain there and this beautiful statue of Abraham Lincoln. There were 3 quotes engraved around it.

The first (top) was an excerpt from The Gettysburg Address (November 11, 1863).

The second (center) was from his second inaugural address, (March 4, 1865).

And the last quote is from Lincoln's address to the Cooper Union in NYC, (February 27, 1860). While he was campaigning.

Their timelessness is even more powerful in today's chaotic world.
27th October 2024 27th Oct 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1383% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Very nice reminder for these times. Beautiful capture of the statue.
October 28th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a fabulous capture of this beautiful statue, great quotes too.
October 28th, 2024  
leggzy ace
Amazing detail & focus on the statue. Some great quotes.
October 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise