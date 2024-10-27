The Timeless Words of Abraham Lincoln

Before we went to Liberty State Park the other day, we took a slight detour into Lincoln Park to take in the amazing water fountain there and this beautiful statue of Abraham Lincoln. There were 3 quotes engraved around it.



The first (top) was an excerpt from The Gettysburg Address (November 11, 1863).



The second (center) was from his second inaugural address, (March 4, 1865).



And the last quote is from Lincoln's address to the Cooper Union in NYC, (February 27, 1860). While he was campaigning.



Their timelessness is even more powerful in today's chaotic world.