A Walk Past History

It was a perfect Autumn Day. The sun was blessing us with its golden warmth and the breezes were just right for keeping the temperature comfortable enough to go about without a jacket. We took pictures of the Statue of Liberty and the NY City skyline from Liberty State Park at one end of the park, and then made our way to the other end to photograph the old train terminal and 9-11 Memorial.



Nothing could really prepare for seeing the girder from one of the towers which is on display in front of the Memorial- such a "tiny" piece of a massive skyscraper that once stood across the river from this spot. What truly struck me were the welding "nails" left standing as sentinels to thousands of memories. In my mind they became a symbolic representation of the people who died that day. People going about their business day, going about life, or merely going about; all stopped abruptly, lives cut off at a moment when they should not have been. Who can understand the evil that drove men to do something so unthinkable?



And as I tried to capture those rivets as if they were people standing in a line, I heard the chatter of student voices making their way through the memorial walls and heading toward a spot where their teacher wanted to regroup before piling on to their bus. I could see them coming closer, enjoying each other's company while still being respectful of their surroundings. The contrast of the living, young teens just beginning their lives, and the memory of life lost in the tragedy of 9-11 really struck me.



I put my camera down for a moment as the class came by the girders. A boy, probably the same age as my grandson Isaac, asked "What are these?" and we locked eyes. "They are girders from the Trade Towers that were destroyed on 9-11" I said. "Oh..." was his somber reply. Compelled forward by the movement of his classmates, our exchange was over. But I was suddenly confronted with a thought that history, or the importance of perpetuating our history, is perhaps a lost art now, and yet in less than 30 seconds, I did my part to keep the memory of those buildings alive. And how much more so with an image of a class walking through a monument meant to perpetuate the history of those lives lost on that fateful day.



It wasn't until the following day when I was showing this picture to another friend that it hit me- none of these students were alive on 9-11-2001.



