WWYD 233 by olivetreeann
Photo 4955

WWYD 233

I looks like there is a new addition to the New York City skyline.

This might be a little subdued for a WWYD entry, but the idea came to me when I was there and I thought I'd give it a go. I think that tower blended in quite nicely!

My apologies for the massive upload tonight! It seems I just get caught up and then I miss a few days again. Your patience is greatly appreciated!
25th October 2024 25th Oct 24

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Walks
Very cool!!!!
October 27th, 2024  
Diana
I love the edit Ann!
October 27th, 2024  
leggzy
It does blend in very nicely. Love the cool editing
October 27th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨
oh this one had me laughing - so good!
October 27th, 2024  
