Previous
Next
Photo 4955
WWYD 233
I looks like there is a new addition to the New York City skyline.
This might be a little subdued for a WWYD entry, but the idea came to me when I was there and I thought I'd give it a go. I think that tower blended in quite nicely!
My apologies for the massive upload tonight! It seems I just get caught up and then I miss a few days again. Your patience is greatly appreciated!
25th October 2024
25th Oct 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
24th October 2024 2:44pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
Trending
Flashback
Tags
castle
skyline
new york city
wwyd-233
Walks @ 7
ace
Very cool!!!!
October 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
I love the edit Ann!
October 27th, 2024
leggzy
ace
It does blend in very nicely. Love the cool editing
October 27th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh this one had me laughing - so good!
October 27th, 2024
