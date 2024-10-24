Sign up
Photo 4954
Really!?
The title says it all.
My apologies for the massive upload tonight! It seems I just get caught up and then I miss a few days again. Your patience is greatly appreciated!
24th October 2024
24th Oct 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
4949
4950
4951
4952
4953
4954
4955
4956
next year this store plans to put up their christmas display for 2026 the day after christmas 2025
Walks @ 7
ace
Oh not yet, please.....
October 27th, 2024
Babs
ace
I've spotted lots of Christmas items in the shops too and it is only October. I suspect many shopkeepers are getting a bit desperate for customers.
October 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful processing and colours.
October 27th, 2024
leggzy
ace
Oh no...I don't want to even think about it just yet!
October 27th, 2024
