Really!? by olivetreeann
Photo 4954

Really!?

The title says it all.

My apologies for the massive upload tonight! It seems I just get caught up and then I miss a few days again. Your patience is greatly appreciated!
24th October 2024 24th Oct 24

Ann H. LeFevre

Walks @
Oh not yet, please.....
October 27th, 2024  
Babs
I've spotted lots of Christmas items in the shops too and it is only October. I suspect many shopkeepers are getting a bit desperate for customers.
October 27th, 2024  
Diana
Wonderful processing and colours.
October 27th, 2024  
leggzy
Oh no...I don't want to even think about it just yet!
October 27th, 2024  
