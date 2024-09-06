Previous
White Admiral Butterfly by olivetreeann
White Admiral Butterfly

It was obvious from the way this butterfly flitted around the ground that he was fluttering his last. Judging from the condition of his wings, he was quite the warrior.
Dorothy ace
Awww, rather sad.
September 7th, 2024  
eDorre ace
Ole beauty
September 7th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful capture!
September 7th, 2024  
