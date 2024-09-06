Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4997
White Admiral Butterfly
It was obvious from the way this butterfly flitted around the ground that he was fluttering his last. Judging from the condition of his wings, he was quite the warrior.
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10158
photos
190
followers
200
following
1369% complete
View this month »
4990
4991
4992
4993
4994
4995
4996
4997
Latest from all albums
4903
4994
4995
4904
4905
4996
4997
4906
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
26th July 2024 9:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
one
,
butterfly
,
single
,
sept24words
,
white admiral butterfly
Dorothy
ace
Awww, rather sad.
September 7th, 2024
eDorre
ace
Ole beauty
September 7th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful capture!
September 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close