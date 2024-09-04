Greetings!

For the 52 Week Challenge prompt- greetings from where you live. I was hoping to get to our iconic "Delaware Water Gap" view for this prompt, but decided to go for this shot from last week's hike with my friend Karen. We went out in spite of the scattered drops of rain. By the time we got to this stop the rain had stopped and the water was as smooth as glass. The Delaware is deceiving. It doesn't look like much of a river or too dangerous of a flow. But over 100 people have drowned in the Delaware since the 1970's and 4 in the area where I took this picture, so it's not as slow and idyllic as it looks. The currents run just below the surface and oftentimes people get caught in trees and other debris which washes through after a storm and gets stuck at the bottom of the riverbed.