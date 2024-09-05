Previous
Sunflowers on the Altar by olivetreeann
Sunflowers on the Altar

Today's word was "sunflower" and I remembered I'd taken a picture of the altar which had a vase of sunflowers on it in the little chapel our photo club visited in August.
5th September 2024

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
