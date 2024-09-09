Previous
Gathering Under the Shade Tree by olivetreeann
Photo 4909

Gathering Under the Shade Tree

From the photo club's visit to Pleasant Ridge Horse Farm in June.
9th September 2024 9th Sep 24

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details

Very painterly!
September 10th, 2024  
This is really good. Gorgeous.
September 10th, 2024  
