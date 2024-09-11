Sign up
Previous
Photo 4911
Milkweed Tigermoth Caterpillar
A.K.A. the Harlequin Caterpillar making short order of a plant in my front yard.
11th September 2024
11th Sep 24
2
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
13th August 2024 7:06pm
Tags
caterpillar
Corinne C
ace
Wow this is amazing! It looks like a bottle cleaner tool :-)
September 12th, 2024
katy
ace
Sorry it’s ruining your plant, but you got an excellent photo of it. I don’t think I have ever seen one before. It looks almost like like some kind of a brush.
September 12th, 2024
