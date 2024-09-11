Previous
Milkweed Tigermoth Caterpillar by olivetreeann
Photo 4911

Milkweed Tigermoth Caterpillar

A.K.A. the Harlequin Caterpillar making short order of a plant in my front yard.
11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1345% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Wow this is amazing! It looks like a bottle cleaner tool :-)
September 12th, 2024  
katy ace
Sorry it’s ruining your plant, but you got an excellent photo of it. I don’t think I have ever seen one before. It looks almost like like some kind of a brush.
September 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise