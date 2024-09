Coffee Ice Cream and Read a Book Day

I do like coffee ice cream and was going to buy some today for the holiday, but then I saw my favorite flavor and bought that instead! And after being on the Autoimmune Protocol since last October I've finally been given "permission" to balance that with a keto diet so I've been reading up on some new recipes and what I need to have in the pantry. I don't know if these two things technically qualify for the holidays of the day, but as we often say here, "my project; my rules"!