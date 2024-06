Swim a Lap Day

This Common Merganser was enjoying the smooth water above the Wehr Dam. You can see the full scene in my other album today. This shot also fulfills the 52 Week Challenge prompt "left to right". It looks so peaceful- but the scene below the dam wasn't! The Merganser ducklings were squabbling over a fish. It was so funny to see them chasing after each other while this adult swam placidly along the top of the dam.