Photography Day at the Marie Zimmerman House by olivetreeann
Photo 4823

Photography Day at the Marie Zimmerman House

Marie Zimmerman was a metalurgist and jewelry designer who had a resided in the Poconos back in the 40's. The home is not usually open to the public, but it was her birthday today, so there was a brief window of time the public was allowed to walk the grounds and go inside the house. Not only did Marie design and craft jewelry, she was an avid gardener and hunted! The book shelves in her study were filled with books on a number of topics, but the camera on this stack of books especially caught my eye.

Catching up with 365 after a few busy days and publishing the photo club newsletter. I'll be back to normal posting and commenting tomorrow.
15th June 2024 15th Jun 24

Ann H. LeFevre

Dorothy ace
Very nice and interesting.
June 17th, 2024  
Harry J Benson ace
Good processing
June 17th, 2024  
Kathy ace
I like how you processed this.
June 17th, 2024  
