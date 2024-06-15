Photography Day at the Marie Zimmerman House

Marie Zimmerman was a metalurgist and jewelry designer who had a resided in the Poconos back in the 40's. The home is not usually open to the public, but it was her birthday today, so there was a brief window of time the public was allowed to walk the grounds and go inside the house. Not only did Marie design and craft jewelry, she was an avid gardener and hunted! The book shelves in her study were filled with books on a number of topics, but the camera on this stack of books especially caught my eye.



Catching up with 365 after a few busy days and publishing the photo club newsletter. I'll be back to normal posting and commenting tomorrow.