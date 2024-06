Strawberry and Ice Cream Social

It's Strawberry Shortcake Day, but only strawberries and ice cream were featured at our Ice Cream Social today. We had a strawberry and ice cream in the decorations too. Did you know that strawberries are the only fruit that has its seeds on the outside? And that cultivated strawberries have been around since the 1300's? Well, now you do!



Catching up with 365 after a few busy days and publishing the photo club newsletter. I'll be back to normal posting and commenting tomorrow.