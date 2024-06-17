Previous
Eat Your Veggies Day by olivetreeann
Photo 4825

Eat Your Veggies Day

Yes, eat your veggies, but not these- they're ceramic! A delightful scene in the kitchen at The Marie Zimmerman house.
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details

Harry J Benson ace
Nice still life
June 18th, 2024  
