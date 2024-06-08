Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 4907
Something Wild and Yellow
Something yellow for the monthly word list and something wild for the 30 Days Wild Challenge.
8th June 2024
8th Jun 24
4
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9971
photos
194
followers
205
following
1344% complete
View this month »
4904
4814
4905
4906
4815
248
4907
4816
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
1st June 2024 3:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow flag iris
,
june24words
,
30-days-wild24
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice closeup and detail
June 9th, 2024
Annie D
ace
it's a gorgeous colour
June 9th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
My first thought was that this was yellow flag but on closer inspection this looks like a rather more complicate bloom than on the yellow flag by our pond.
June 9th, 2024
Babs
ace
Beautiful
June 9th, 2024
