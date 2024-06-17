Previous
Polinator in the Shadows by olivetreeann
Polinator in the Shadows

I was so focused (haha pun intended) on the beetle I completely missed out on the wasp. Thankfully I didn't annoy him into stinging me!

Taken at the Marie Zimmerman House.
Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Harry J Benson
Glad you did not get stung
June 18th, 2024  
