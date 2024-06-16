Sign up
Previous
Photo 4915
Wild Petals in the Grey Towers Garden
A close-up of some Iris petals for the word of the day and 30 Days Wild.
Catching up with 365 after a few busy days and publishing the photo club newsletter. I'll be back to normal posting and commenting tomorrow.
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
2
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9988
photos
193
followers
204
following
1346% complete
4908
4909
4910
4911
4912
4913
4914
4915
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
1st June 2024 3:16pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
iris
,
petals
,
june24words
,
30-days-wild24
Harry J Benson
ace
Beautiful closeup
June 17th, 2024
Kathy
ace
I like the colors and the pattens.
June 17th, 2024
