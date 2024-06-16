Previous
Wild Petals in the Grey Towers Garden by olivetreeann
Photo 4915

Wild Petals in the Grey Towers Garden

A close-up of some Iris petals for the word of the day and 30 Days Wild.

Catching up with 365 after a few busy days and publishing the photo club newsletter. I'll be back to normal posting and commenting tomorrow.
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Harry J Benson ace
Beautiful closeup
June 17th, 2024  
Kathy ace
I like the colors and the pattens.
June 17th, 2024  
