Photo 4906
Perfectly Poppy
Today's prompt was "something colorful". This poppy was in the garden at Grey Towers.
7th June 2024
7th Jun 24
3
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9969
photos
194
followers
205
following
1344% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
1st June 2024 3:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
macro
,
poppy
,
june24words
,
30-days-wild24
Dorothy
ace
WOW!!! Amazing.
June 8th, 2024
Kathy
ace
So much texture!
June 8th, 2024
Diane
ace
Fascinating macro view of a poppy.
June 8th, 2024
