Previous
Photo 4905
Footprints in the Sand
Went digging in the archives for today's word- footprints. This shot was taken near Sandy Hook NJ in 2017.
6th June 2024
6th Jun 24
2
3
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9966
photos
193
followers
204
following
1343% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
21st January 2017 11:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
footprints
,
30-days-wild24
,
jun24words
Dixie Goode
ace
I love this. And I love my June calendar page.
June 7th, 2024
L. H.
ace
Oh, this is like food for my soul. All those footprints and the gorgeous colors and the unusual clouds. Thank you!
June 7th, 2024
