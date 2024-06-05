Sign up
Previous
Photo 4904
Collect Some Leaves
Hosta leaves are probably my favorite leaf to photograph.
For the word(s) of the day- collect some leaves.
5th June 2024
5th Jun 24
3
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9964
photos
193
followers
204
following
1343% complete
4897
4898
4899
4900
4901
4902
4903
4904
4810
4901
4902
4811
4812
4903
4813
4904
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
1st June 2024 3:20pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
leaves
,
hosta
,
june24words
,
30-days-wild24
Diane
ace
The shapes of the leaves and the patterns of the veins are so intriguing.
June 6th, 2024
eDorre
ace
So bold and beautiful
June 6th, 2024
*lynn
ace
nice details
June 6th, 2024
