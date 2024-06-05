Previous
Collect Some Leaves by olivetreeann
Photo 4904

Collect Some Leaves

Hosta leaves are probably my favorite leaf to photograph.

For the word(s) of the day- collect some leaves.
5th June 2024 5th Jun 24

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
The shapes of the leaves and the patterns of the veins are so intriguing.
June 6th, 2024  
So bold and beautiful
June 6th, 2024  
nice details
June 6th, 2024  
