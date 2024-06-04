Sign up
Previous
Photo 4903
My Bluebird of Happiness is About to Take Wing
We don't always see them in our woods, but we hear them all the time. This Bluebird was easy to spot though. He/she is perched on a nest box at Minsi Lake.
Today's prompt was "something you hear".
It was a long day at work! I'll be back tomorrow.
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
3
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9962
photos
193
followers
204
following
1343% complete
4896
4897
4898
4899
4900
4901
4902
4903
4809
4900
4810
4901
4902
4811
4812
4903
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
3rd June 2024 10:33am
Tags
bluebird
,
june24words
,
30-days-wild24
Kathy
ace
Great capture of the bird revving up to fly off.
June 5th, 2024
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice timing and focus
June 5th, 2024
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 5th, 2024
