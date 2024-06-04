Previous
My Bluebird of Happiness is About to Take Wing by olivetreeann
My Bluebird of Happiness is About to Take Wing

We don't always see them in our woods, but we hear them all the time. This Bluebird was easy to spot though. He/she is perched on a nest box at Minsi Lake.

Today's prompt was "something you hear".

It was a long day at work! I'll be back tomorrow.
Ann H. LeFevre

Kathy ace
Great capture of the bird revving up to fly off.
June 5th, 2024  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice timing and focus
June 5th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 5th, 2024  
