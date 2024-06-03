Previous
Smile You're on Candid Camera by olivetreeann
Smile You're on Candid Camera

Joan, Rachel and I went down to Minsi Lake for photos today. This handsome fellow (or lovely lady) decided to put on a show for me with a brilliant smile.
Ann H. LeFevre

Allison Williams ace
Fabulous colors, detail and light. A definite fav.
June 4th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific capture. Beautiful colors and details. I love those eyes.
June 4th, 2024  
