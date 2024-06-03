Sign up
Photo 4902
Smile You're on Candid Camera
Joan, Rachel and I went down to Minsi Lake for photos today. This handsome fellow (or lovely lady) decided to put on a show for me with a brilliant smile.
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
macro
,
insect
,
dragonfly
,
30-days-wild24
Allison Williams
ace
Fabulous colors, detail and light. A definite fav.
June 4th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific capture. Beautiful colors and details. I love those eyes.
June 4th, 2024
