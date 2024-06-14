Previous
Wild Growth by olivetreeann
Photo 4913

Wild Growth

Reeds in Lake Minsi for today's word: growth.

Catching up with 365 after a few busy days and publishing the photo club newsletter. I'll be back to normal posting and commenting tomorrow.
14th June 2024 14th Jun 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365!
Harry J Benson ace
Nice and peaceful
June 17th, 2024  
Kathy ace
I really like the delicate yellow flowers. Nice subject for the theme.
June 17th, 2024  
