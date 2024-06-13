Sign up
Photo 4912
Second-hand Sunset
I did not get a chance to capture the sunrise or sunset today so I dug up one in the archives. This beauty was taken in Kentucky in 2017 from the front porch of my son's home.
13th June 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
sky
,
sunset
,
clouds
,
june24words
,
30-days-wild24
