Photo 4911
Scenic Lake George
Decided to pull this one out of the archives for comparison with what I posted in the third album today. It fit the bill for the daily word too- scenery. There were beautiful views all along the shores of Lake George.
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
mountains
,
lake
,
scenery
,
lake george
,
june24words
,
30-days-wild24
amyK
ace
Wonderful image; I like the tones in this
June 13th, 2024
Barb
ace
Splendid, Ann!
June 13th, 2024
