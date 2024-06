The Wild and Watery Way of the Bushkill Creek

A view from the metal bridge you cross over before getting the full view of Resica Falls. The Bushkill Creek (is actually more like a river here) is one of the leading fly-fishing areas on the East Coast of the United States according to the website, however, I've never seen anyone fly-fishing at this point. I have seen them further along in an area where waterfalls won't wash you away!



June word prompt- waterway