FOR 2024-1

Here we go! Year number 13 for Flash of Red. I got off to a late start today and ended up altering my plans which meant I finished up the food shopping late in the afternoon. At first I thought I'd just dip into the archives for a landscape shot, but what example would that be?! So I set off for Resica Falls, which is sort of on my way home and I was glad I did. Due to all the recent snow, rain and warmer temps the Falls were full and thunderous which made for a great black and white shot. I did do some work on the sky. It was overcast today and due to the 5:00 hour, dusk was erasing some of their outline. I added some texture to the first black and white shot and then used it as an overlay on another black and white conversion of the same shot. I really like the result.
Nicely done; what a great scene
Such a wonderful capture and scene with lovely contrasts.
