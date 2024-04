Hide n Seek Piggy 27

I had to do a little work in my office today. Piggy hung out in the kitchen/conference room where the staff takes breaks, eats lunch and holds meetings while I finished up the sermon I'm giving tomorrow.



Does Piggy count as a pet? This week the 52 week challenge assignment was "pets" and I don't have one and I wasn't around anyone else's. She's as close as I'm going to get to a pet this week!