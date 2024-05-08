Previous
Only Half the Music by olivetreeann
Photo 4876

Only Half the Music

But it's still musical.
8th May 2024 8th May 24

Ann H. LeFevre


@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1335% complete

Photo Details

Joan Robillard
Good capture
May 9th, 2024  
katy
Love this and would love to hear the music too!
May 9th, 2024  
Islandgirl
Great half and half!
May 9th, 2024  
Lou Ann
Ah a finger harp! Nice!
May 9th, 2024  
Shutterbug
This is beautiful. I like the background you used and I like the instrument and its shadow.
May 9th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre
@shutterbug49 LOL it's my good ol' kitchen sink!
May 9th, 2024  
