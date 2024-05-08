Sign up
Previous
Photo 4876
Only Half the Music
But it's still musical.
8th May 2024
8th May 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
8th May 2024 4:01pm
Tags
instrument
,
may24words
,
mayhalf-2024
,
finger harp
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
May 9th, 2024
katy
ace
Love this and would love to hear the music too!
May 9th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Great half and half!
May 9th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Ah a finger harp! Nice!
May 9th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
This is beautiful. I like the background you used and I like the instrument and its shadow.
May 9th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@shutterbug49
LOL it's my good ol' kitchen sink!
May 9th, 2024
