Halfway to the Market

This Asian market is next door to the church I work at but it's not open yet. Hopefully sometime in the summer they say. The poor owner! Seems once he gets one thing set up and ready to go, something else goes wrong and he has to fix it. This is not the best half and half shot- I was in a rush and took it while in the car, hence it's slightly askew so not the most even of half and half shots.