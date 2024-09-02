Previous
Shell Shocked by olivetreeann
Photo 4993

Shell Shocked

Some little shells from an art display at Peter's Valley- they've taken a tumble in the Photo-processing Blender and now they're glowing.
2nd September 2024 2nd Sep 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1367% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
This is cool!
September 3rd, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Wow
September 3rd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
I like the glowing shells
September 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise