Majestic Mountian Division

Dug into the archives from our trip to Lake George for today's word- majestic. The Adirondack Mountains may not be as majestic as the Alps or the Rockies, but I do think they are their own version of majestic. I'm not too sure how that pink stripe ended up on this image (and I don't like it), but I'm too tired to go back and fix it now! I did like the way the mountains cut this image in half though.