Photo 4886
Half a Misty Bathroom Mirror
No mist in the woods today, but the mirror in the bathroom misted up enough for the word of the day shot.
18th May 2024
18th May 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
mirror
may24words
mayhalf-2024
katy
ace
Clever solution to satisfy both challenges
May 19th, 2024
