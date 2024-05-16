Sign up
Photo 4793
Owl Eyes!
From our visit to Lake George. This fellow was keeping an eye on a dock we passed.
16th May 2024
16th May 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
selective coloring
,
owl
,
selfie
amyK
ace
Great find; fun shot
May 18th, 2024
