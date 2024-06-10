Previous
Iced Tea Day by olivetreeann
Photo 4818

Iced Tea Day

I had to stop in the health food store for a few items, so I picked up a bottle of Moroccan Mint Green Tea to celebrate Iced Tea Day. Very refreshing!
10th June 2024 10th Jun 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
katy ace
Now that sounds delicious! This is a great line up of teas
June 11th, 2024  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice selection
June 11th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Who knew there was a day? Hope it was tasty.
June 11th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a great variety.
June 11th, 2024  
Allison Williams ace
There is definitely a day for everything!
June 11th, 2024  
