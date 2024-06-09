Previous
Taking in Resica Falls by olivetreeann
Photo 4817

Taking in Resica Falls

Rachel and Joan making their way across the metal bridge for a better view of Resica Falls.
9th June 2024 9th Jun 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1319% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Great pov
June 10th, 2024  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice pov
June 10th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Did you hike the full 22 miles?
June 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise