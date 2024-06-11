Previous
Corn on the Cob Day by olivetreeann
Photo 4819

Corn on the Cob Day

I confess- I'm lazy! I buy it already shucked when I've got a busy week going on. It's so much easier to just take it out of the package and put it in the pressure cooker!

It's my long work day today- I'll be back to catch up with you tomorrow.
11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
