Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4909
Wild Clouds Over Lake Minsi
Lake Minsi is the perfect lake for cloud reflections!
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9975
photos
194
followers
205
following
1344% complete
View this month »
4902
4903
4904
4905
4906
4907
4908
4909
Latest from all albums
4815
248
4907
4816
4908
4817
4818
4909
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
3rd June 2024 10:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
clouds
,
lake
,
june24words
,
30-days-wild24
,
lake minsi
katy
ace
perfect composition that makes it look like a painting!
June 11th, 2024
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice composition and reflections
June 11th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Gorgeous! The symmetry is perfect.
June 11th, 2024
Babs
ace
Love the reflection of the clouds on the water.
June 11th, 2024
Allison Williams
ace
Beautiful!
June 11th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close