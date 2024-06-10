Previous
Wild Clouds Over Lake Minsi by olivetreeann
Wild Clouds Over Lake Minsi

Lake Minsi is the perfect lake for cloud reflections!
10th June 2024 10th Jun 24

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
katy ace
perfect composition that makes it look like a painting!
June 11th, 2024  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice composition and reflections
June 11th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Gorgeous! The symmetry is perfect.
June 11th, 2024  
Babs ace
Love the reflection of the clouds on the water.
June 11th, 2024  
Allison Williams ace
Beautiful!
June 11th, 2024  
