Album Cover Challenge 152

For the current album cover challenge.



Artist: Can I Get It? A song released by the artist Adele on her fourth studio album which was titled "30". It was co-written with Max Martin and Shellbook and was released in November of 2021.



Album Title from a quote in the book "Following the Equator" by Mark Twain: "Faith is believing what you know ain't so." The book is a non-fiction travelogue Twain wrote in 1897.



I had fun playing around with a picture of my granddaughter Lucy for this one.



