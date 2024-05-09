Previous
Album Cover Challenge 152 by olivetreeann
Photo 4877

Album Cover Challenge 152

For the current album cover challenge.

Artist: Can I Get It? A song released by the artist Adele on her fourth studio album which was titled "30". It was co-written with Max Martin and Shellbook and was released in November of 2021.

Album Title from a quote in the book "Following the Equator" by Mark Twain: "Faith is believing what you know ain't so." The book is a non-fiction travelogue Twain wrote in 1897.

I had fun playing around with a picture of my granddaughter Lucy for this one.

9th May 2024 9th May 24

