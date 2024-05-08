Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4785
ETSOOI-158
Changing a Dogwood blossom with some solarization and other tweaks.
8th May 2024
8th May 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9906
photos
197
followers
206
following
1310% complete
View this month »
4778
4779
4780
4781
4782
4783
4784
4785
Latest from all albums
4782
4783
245
4874
4784
4875
4876
4785
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
Themes and Competitions
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
dogwood
,
solarization
,
etsooi-158
katy
ace
Beautiful results Ann It would make a wonderful silk scarf!
May 9th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Lovely! I agree with Katy!
May 9th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
I love the colors.
May 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close