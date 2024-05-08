Previous
ETSOOI-158 by olivetreeann
Photo 4785

ETSOOI-158

Changing a Dogwood blossom with some solarization and other tweaks.
8th May 2024 8th May 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1310% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Beautiful results Ann It would make a wonderful silk scarf!
May 9th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Lovely! I agree with Katy!
May 9th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I love the colors.
May 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise