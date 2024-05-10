Previous
Dogwood Delight by olivetreeann
Photo 4787

Dogwood Delight

Playing around with another Dogwood shot.
10th May 2024 10th May 24

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
eDorre ace
What colorful fun!
May 11th, 2024  
